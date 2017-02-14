Parents Upset By Way School Handled Anti-Semitic Incidents at Stoughton High | NECN
Parents Upset By Way School Handled Anti-Semitic Incidents at Stoughton High

Parents say they were not notified of the November incidents until late January

By Eli Rosenberg

    A group of parents in Stoughton, Massachusetts, are speaking out about the way a school district there handled several anti-Semitic incidents.

    Around Thanksgiving, a student at Stoughton High School made a swastika with tape in a hallway. Days later, another swastika was used in a group chat with about 30 students.

    At the Stoughton School Committee meeting on Tuesday night, dozens of parents showed up to voice their concerns saying they weren't notified of the incidents until late January.

    Parents like Stacey Soto wondered why they weren't notified earlier.

    "This happened Thanksgiving, we didn't receive any notification until the end of January," said Soto. "The number one problem with what's going on is transparency."

    Marguerite Rizzi, Superintendent of Schools, has cited personnel rules for her silence on the matter.

    After the incidents, one teacher was suspended and two others were reprimanded. The suspended teacher said she was punished for rescinding a college recommendation letter she wrote for the student punished for writing the swastika. Rizzi told the crowd Tuesday night, no one has ever been punished for doing that but wouldn't elaborate, again citing personnel issues.

