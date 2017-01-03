Parents of 3-Year-Old Cape Cod Girl Who Shot Herself Charged | NECN
Parents of 3-Year-Old Cape Cod Girl Who Shot Herself Charged

The child remains hospitalized but is expected to fully recover

By Marc Fortier

    The parents of a 3-year-old Cape Cod girl who accidentally shot herself with her father's unlicensed gun two days before Christmas are facing multiple charges, according to police.

    Nicholas Alexander Jenner, 30, and Alexsandra Jenner, 29, of South Yarmouth, both face charges for child endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and improper storage of a firearm.

    On the afternoon of Dec. 23, Yarmouth Police were called to a home on Captain Daniel Road for a report of a child who had accidentally shot herself in her left hand with her father's gun.

    A police investigation determined that the child had obtained access to an unsecured, fully-loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol that had been left on a nightstand in a bedroom she shared with her parents.

    The child remains hospitalized but is expected to fully recover.

    Information on when the Jenners may appear in court was not immediately available.

