Parking Meter Rates in Cambridge Increasing Citywide | NECN
Parking Meter Rates in Cambridge Increasing Citywide

By Tim Jones

    Over the next two months, parking meter rates in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are set to increase for the first time since 2008

    According to the City of Cambridge, changes will happen based on location. 

    On-street meters in lower-use areas will remain at $1 per hour. The citywide base rate will increase to $1.25 per hour.

    Because Harvard Square is a high-demand area, rates will increase to $1.50 an hour to encourage faster turnover of spaces and using alternative transportation.

    For more information, visit the city's website.

    Published 2 hours ago

