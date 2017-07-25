Parking Meter Rates in Cambridge Increasing Citywide

Over the next two months, parking meter rates in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are set to increase for the first time since 2008

According to the City of Cambridge, changes will happen based on location.

On-street meters in lower-use areas will remain at $1 per hour. The citywide base rate will increase to $1.25 per hour.

Because Harvard Square is a high-demand area, rates will increase to $1.50 an hour to encourage faster turnover of spaces and using alternative transportation.

For more information, visit the city's website.