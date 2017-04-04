Partially Treated Sewage Released Into Lake Champlain

More than one million gallons of partially treated sewage was released into Vermont's Lake Champlain last weekend.

According to NBC5, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation's Watershed Management program made the public announcement online.

The announcement stated that the partially treated sewage was released last Friday morning from Burlington's main wastewater treatment facility and continued into last Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the release was attributed to rain and snow melt which resulted in more than one million gallons of sewage not being fully disinfected.

According to NBC5, the sewage released resulted in a lake E.coli level of 800 bacteria colonies per 100 milliliters. The acceptable level of E.coli colonies in Vermont and New York is 235 per 100 milliliters.