Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots celebrates in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts of the 2015 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Determined to take it all, Patriots Safety Devin McCourty has one thing on his mind: Super Bowl 51.

“This is the biggest game of the year. I'm gonna bring my best and the belief is all 53 guys bring their best and we got a chance to win,” said McCourty. “This is the time to prove to everyone from when you were probably eight or nine, 10 years old when they told you you couldn't play football, this is the time when you know everyone is watching.”

In seven days Devin will take the field to an audience of millions across the country. The team has battled Rob Gronkowski's season ending injury and even overcome the challenge of quarterback Tom Brady sitting out the first four games of the season for his Deflategate suspension

When asked how the team was dealing with deflategate, he said that he and other players learn to separate themselves from the issue.

“I think if you take away Deflategate, did we still want to go to the Super Bowl? Absolutely,” he said.

Devin said he is focused, studying and preparing mentally and physically to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

This will be his third Super Bowl appearance.