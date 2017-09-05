Patriots Prepare for Chiefs in Season Opener

The Kansas City Chiefs and Alex Smith, left, will take on the New England Patriots and Tom Brady in the NFL's season opener.

The Patriots march to perhaps another Super Bowl championship starts at Gillette on Thursday with the season opener.

They'll be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

This will be much different than the start of last season. That's when Tom Brady was forced to sit out four games because of his Deflategate suspension.

Plus, the Pats are now defending Super Bowl champs for the 5th time in 15 years.

The bad news is Julian Edelman is out for season.

The good news is Gronk is healthy.

As for Tom Brady, he's now 40 years old as he starts his 18th NFL season.

And despite all that experience, the Patriots quarterback says he still gets opening night jitters.

The Patriots do plan to celebrate last year's Super Bowl win before Thursday night's game.

Fans are being urged to be in their seats at the stadium by 8 o'clock.