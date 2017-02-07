New England Patriots players are celebrating their victory parade through Boston on social media.
Even before the parade started on Tuesday, Julian Edelman and Chris Long were expressing their excitement on Twitter. And running back James White tweeted a photo from a different parade in Disney.
Tom Brady sent out a message to Boston employers on Facebook and Instagram, declaring Tuesday a holiday.
Long also posted a video to Instagram of himself wearing an Edelman mask during the parade.
