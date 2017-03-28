Patriots Fans Celebrate 3-28 Day | NECN
Patriots Fans Celebrate 3-28 Day

The day is in honor of the Super Bowl score when the Patriots were down 28-3 to the Falcons

By Caitlin Fichtel

    New England Patriots fans made sure to celebrate their team's historic Super Bowl comeback on March 28.

    If you're wondering why they decided to celebrate on March 28, or 3-28, it has to do with the score of the game at the beginning of the third quarter.

    With just two quarters left in the game, the Patriots were down 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons and managed to score 31 points and win the game.

    Numerous fans shared photos of the score as well as photos of themselves wearing their favorite Patriots gear.

    Mike Collins posted, "Happy 3/28 day to all the Atlanta #Falcons fans out there..#Patriots #PatriotsNation #PatsNation."

    Kristin posted, "Happy 3/28 Day @AtlantaFalcons."

    User 5.rings.goat posted a photo on Instagram of the score at the beginning of the third quarter and captioned it "Happy 3-28 Day! Today should be national comeback day. #newenglandpatriots #patriots #pats #patsnation"

    Check out some of the photos:

     

