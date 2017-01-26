Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed members of the media on Thursday morning ahead of the trip to Houston where they will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Belichick said the Falcons are an "explosive" team the Patriots are "really not familiar with so we've got to do a lot of digging here."

He went on to say the Patriots have more time than usual to prepare to face the Falcons which they will definitely need.

The team will travel to Houston on Monday and practice all week.