Running back Mike Gillislee is joining the New England Patriots.

The Buffalo Bills opted not to match the Patriots' restricted free agent offer sheet by 4p.m. Monday, so the 5'11, 219-pound Gillislee is New England bound.

Gillislee's contract is a two-year deal worth $6.4 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Last season, Gillislee ran for 577 yards and averaged 5.7 yards-per-carry.