New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and his family are teaming up with Boston Sports Clubs to bring a new form of fitness to the Boston area.

"The Gronk Zone," or "Practical Sports Interval Training," is a system created by the Gronkowski family and inspired by the proven techniques of NFL trainers.

Gronk, three of his brothers, and his dad were all on hand Tuesday at BSC's Wellington Circle location in Medford, Massachusetts, to unveil the new program.

"You keep your cardio up. You keep your endurance up. You're really not stopping," Rob Gronkowski said. "You're going to be sweating."

necn's Jackie Bruno learned took one of the classes and even got a one-on-one lesson from Gronk and his brother Dan.

Gronk is still recovering from his recent back surgery but said he loves the workout.

"I love this. It makes me want to get back in there. This is intense," he said.

The Gronk Fitness Program will available exclusively at the BSC in Wellington Circle starting January 2, 2017. The plan is to expand to other BSC locations within the year.

For more information, visit the Boston Sports Clubs website.