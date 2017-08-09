Gillette Stadium Employee Accused of Making Bomb Threat - NECN
Gillette Stadium Employee Accused of Making Bomb Threat

    A man who worked at Gillette Stadium has been charged with making a false bomb threat against the home of the New England Patriots.

    The Sun-Chronicle reports that 25-year-old Ryan Ringuette, of Attleboro, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Wrentham District Court.

    Ringuette's supervisor told police he sent her an email which she interpreted as a bomb threat. Officials say Ringuette did not have access to bomb-making materials.

    Ringuette worked for TeamOps, which provides security and other services at arenas. A police report says he had been suspended from his job for making similar threats.

    A lawyer representing Ringuette declined to comment on the charges.

    Ringuette was accused of threatening an attack at Attleboro High School in 2012. He received a suspended six-month jail sentence.

    Published 23 minutes ago

