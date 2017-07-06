PawSox to Field Ballpark Offers From Other Cities | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PawSox to Field Ballpark Offers From Other Cities

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    PawSox to Field Ballpark Offers From Other Cities
    WJAR

    The Pawtucket Red Sox will look at other offers on where they will build their new baseball stadium.

    WJAR reports that the PawSox had been working with Pawtucket and Rhode Island on proposals for a potential site, but will now respond to proposals for other cities. The club had promised exclusivity through the state's regular legislative session ending in June.

    "While the dialogue with Pawtucket and Rhode Island officials will continue through a fall session, if called, the club will now also respond to other cities who seek to present proposals for potential ballpark sites," PawSox said. "Given the uncertainty we face upon the expiration of our lease, and the timetables involved with these sorts of projects, we believe it is prudent and fair to follow this course of action."

    Worcester has expressed interest in having the PawSox build a stadium in their city, according to City Manager Edward Augustus.

    "The City of Worcester has spoken with the leadership of the PawSox and communicated our openness to the possibility of having them come to Worcester if they decide to leave their current home."

    The Providence Journal reports that Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a potential stadium deal in the fall.

    Published 37 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices