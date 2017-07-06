PawSox to Field Ballpark Offers From Other Cities

The Pawtucket Red Sox will look at other offers on where they will build their new baseball stadium.

WJAR reports that the PawSox had been working with Pawtucket and Rhode Island on proposals for a potential site, but will now respond to proposals for other cities. The club had promised exclusivity through the state's regular legislative session ending in June.

"While the dialogue with Pawtucket and Rhode Island officials will continue through a fall session, if called, the club will now also respond to other cities who seek to present proposals for potential ballpark sites," PawSox said. "Given the uncertainty we face upon the expiration of our lease, and the timetables involved with these sorts of projects, we believe it is prudent and fair to follow this course of action."

Worcester has expressed interest in having the PawSox build a stadium in their city, according to City Manager Edward Augustus.

"The City of Worcester has spoken with the leadership of the PawSox and communicated our openness to the possibility of having them come to Worcester if they decide to leave their current home."

The Providence Journal reports that Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a potential stadium deal in the fall.