Peabody Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patient | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Peabody Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patient

The accuser says the doctor began to pinch her all over her body

By Ronnie Forchheimer

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    A doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman patient during a visit to his Peabody, Massachusetts office last month, according to The Salem News.

    Dr. Walter Levitsky, 84, from Topsfield pleaded not guilty to the charge of indecent assault and battery on Thursday.

    Levitsky's accuser told police Levitsky weighed her and realized she had gained a few pounds and told her he had to test her body mass index.

    The woman said Levitsky began to pinch her all over her body, eventually reaching her chest, according to the police report.

    Three decades ago Levitsky had his license suspended for three years after six women filed complaints against him, one of which led to an assault and battery conviction.

    Published 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices