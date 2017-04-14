Peabody Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patient

A doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman patient during a visit to his Peabody, Massachusetts office last month, according to The Salem News.

Dr. Walter Levitsky, 84, from Topsfield pleaded not guilty to the charge of indecent assault and battery on Thursday.

Levitsky's accuser told police Levitsky weighed her and realized she had gained a few pounds and told her he had to test her body mass index.

The woman said Levitsky began to pinch her all over her body, eventually reaching her chest, according to the police report.

Three decades ago Levitsky had his license suspended for three years after six women filed complaints against him, one of which led to an assault and battery conviction.