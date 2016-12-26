A man died from his injuries on Monday after being struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day in Revere, Massachusetts.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the 70-year-old man was crossing three lanes of Route 60, near Gore Road, when he was struck by a Nissan Rogue at about 6:30 p.m.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Monday.

Police said the 21-year-old driver remained on the scene. Witnesses told police it appeared the driver was traveling below the posted 35 mph speed limit.

The crash investigation remains open but so far, no charges have been filed.