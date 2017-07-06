Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Vt. Hit-and-Run | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NE Maine
logo_necn_2x
Vermont

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Vt. Hit-and-Run

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Vt. Hit-and-Run
    Barre Police

    Police in Barre, Vermont, are searching for a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday before speeding off.

    The incident happened July 1 around 3 p.m. in the area of 124 North Main St.

    The victim, Fred Godfrey, was struck while in a crosswalk. He is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

    The vehicle is a silver-colored compact car. The front of the car may have damage to it.

    Surveillance video shows there was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 802-466-6613 or email james.pontbriand@vermont.gov.


    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices