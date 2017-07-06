Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Vt. Hit-and-Run

Police in Barre, Vermont, are searching for a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday before speeding off.

The incident happened July 1 around 3 p.m. in the area of 124 North Main St.

The victim, Fred Godfrey, was struck while in a crosswalk. He is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The vehicle is a silver-colored compact car. The front of the car may have damage to it.

Surveillance video shows there was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 802-466-6613 or email james.pontbriand@vermont.gov.



