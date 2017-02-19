Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Vehicle in Dorchester | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Vehicle in Dorchester

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock

    A pedestrian was hospitalized Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

    Boston Police said the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Peirson Street.

    The pedestrian was taken to Boston Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

    Police said another victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities could not confirm if that person was the driver or another person who had been struck.

    The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices