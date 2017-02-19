A pedestrian was hospitalized Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston Police said the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Peirson Street.

The pedestrian was taken to Boston Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Police said another victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities could not confirm if that person was the driver or another person who had been struck.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.