A pedestrian was struck and killed by a snowplow in Bedford, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.

According to Bedford police, the victim, a 60-year-old male, was struck outside the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Officials responded to a parking lot on the hospital's property around 6 p.m. and found the man in traumatic arrest after having been struck by a VA plow truck.

Emergency medical services were rendered and the victim was taken by the Bedford Fire Department to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials believe the victim, a resident of 100 Pride Way on VA property, was struck by the rear of the plow truck as it was backing up.

The truck operator stopped and called 911 immediately.

The incident is being investigation by the Bedford Police Department, VA Police, and Middlesex District Attorney's Office.