Pedestrian Struck by Car in Conn.

Pedestrian Hit by Car on Quinnipiac Street in Wallingford

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Quinnipiac Street in Wallingford, police confirm.

Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries was not immediately clear. An NBC Connecticut crew on scene reported that there was a car with damage to the windshield within the police tape at the intersection of Quinnipiac Street near North and South Cherry Streets.

Quinnipiac Street is closed near North Cherry Street and the train station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.