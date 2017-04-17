Pedestrian Struck by Car in Conn. | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut

Connecticut

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Pedestrian Struck by Car in Conn.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 9 minutes ago)

    Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Quinnipiac Street in Wallingford, police confirm.

    Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries was not immediately clear. An NBC Connecticut crew on scene reported that there was a car with damage to the windshield within the police tape at the intersection of Quinnipiac Street near North and South Cherry Streets.

    Quinnipiac Street is closed near North Cherry Street and the train station.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices