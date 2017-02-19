Pedestrian Struck in Needham, Massachusetts

A man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after getting hit by a car in Needham, Massachusetts.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Authorities from the Needham Police Department say a Honda SUV was heading south on Highland Avenue when it struck the pedestrian. The driver of the car remained at the scene to monitor the situation until help arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital for additional treatment. His exact condition is unknown at this time, but officers can confirm the victim suffered from a head injury.