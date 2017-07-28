A man was airlifted to a Boston hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday morning in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Police confirm 49-year-old Nicholas Fabiano of Taunton was struck on Whittenton Street. Crews were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m.

Fabiano's injuries were considered serious and he was airlifted to Brigham and Women's Hospital. His current condition is unknown, according to Taunton Police.

The department identified the driver of the 1996 Ford F-150 involved in the crash as 45-year-old Thomas Blackwell of Taunton.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.