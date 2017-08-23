Pedestrian Struck on Worcester Highway - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Pedestrian Struck on Worcester Highway

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pedestrian Struck on Worcester Highway

    Police are investigating how a pedestrian was struck on a highway in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night.

    The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Interstate 290, near the Vernon Street overpass.

    State Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

    Authorities said the driver of the vehicle who struck the pedestrian remained on the scene after the crash.

    The incident is under investigation by state police.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices