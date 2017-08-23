Pedestrian Struck on Worcester Highway

Police are investigating how a pedestrian was struck on a highway in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night.
The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Interstate 290, near the Vernon Street overpass.
State Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle who struck the pedestrian remained on the scene after the crash.
The incident is under investigation by state police.
Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago