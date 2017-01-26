Pepperell Police Seek Suspect in Bank Robbery

The Pepperell Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a local bank on Wednesday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Lowell Five Bank at 65 Groton Street after receiving reports of a robbery.

Police said a suspect entered the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect then fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash into a gray sedan parked in a lot across the street.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 35 and 40 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the "Aeropostale" logo written across it, a collared shirt, black knit hat and black sneakers with light soles.

This incident is under investigation and anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on the robbery is asked to call the department at 978-433-2424.