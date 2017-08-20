Another Sunday Beauty

Mostly sunny, high in the 80s, moderate humidity. Wind from the west 10-20 miles per hour.

It seems like most weekends we get a challenging forecast on a Saturday, and much better weather on Sunday. That is happened again this weekend.

High pressure is bringing sunshine and warm air today. Humidity has come down a bit, but dew points are still in the 60s early, and will tend to fall this afternoon.

With high temperatures well into the 80s, it certainly is the feel of summertime again today.

The same goes for the beach, wind is from the west at 10 to 20 miles per hour so it's just as warm at the shore as it is inland.

It will be mostly clear overnight, with low temperatures in the 60s, patchy fog late.

Not a moment too soon, we finally have the solar eclipse to look forward to tomorrow afternoon.

Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., the moon will pass between earth and the sun, with 63 percent on the sun eclipsed at 2:46 p.m. our sky should be mostly cloud free. A good view here in New England.

It will be a warm to hot afternoon, with temperatures 85 to 90 degrees. Humidity remains moderate to low with wind from the west about 10 miles per hour.

High-pressure moves southeast of New England Tuesday resulting in higher humidity with to hot weather, high temperature goes to 90 degrees with the scattered thunderstorms possible.

The next significant front crosses Wednesday with widespread showers and thunderstorms, a sticky day with a high temperature in the 80s. Some storms may come with damaging wind and downpours.

That front marks a transition back to cooler weather once again with air coming in from Canada on Thursday and Friday. High temperature will be in the 60s north to 70s south.

There will be some instability in the atmosphere, so chances for sprinkles and showers are in the forecast. But overall it looks like a nice second half of the week.

Next weekend is a tough call as usual, but at this point looks like a mostly dry weekend with temperatures on the cooler side, 60s and 70s.