Periods of Snow and Rain on the Way

Two low pressure systems, one that originated near the north pole, and the other that formed over the Pacific ocean and brought severe weather to Texas and Louisiana, merge over the Gulf of Maine tonight.

That means another potential heavy snowstorm for some of the region, especially in the state of Maine.

Snow and Rain Showers Continue

Today (Wednesday): Sprinkles and Cape showers with cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with bursts of rain and snow, lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Thursday: Breezy with scattered showers across North Shore and Cape/Islands. Highs in the 30s. (Published 51 minutes ago) (Published 51 minutes ago)

Snow arrived in Vermont around midnight, spreading across much of New Hampshire and western Maine early this morning

Snow and possible coastal rain likely in northern New England much of the day, with the rain/snow line very close to Portland Maine and along the Maine Turnpike.

In southern New England it's warm enough that a few showers will be mixed rain or snow, but with cold ground, icy conditions are possible. High temperatures tomorrow in the 20s north to 30s and low 40s south.

Colder air will flow back into southern and eastern New England tonight with a period of snow possible, in Maine the snow will continue, also the mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire will continue snowing.

We all have potential to wake up to snowy weather tomorrow morning. Accumulations are very difficult to predict, but there will be some spots in Maine getting 15 to 20 inches once again. Most of the mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire see 5-10 inches.

Our best guess for southern New England is a few inches in the Berkshires, and perhaps even a burst of snow with a few inches in eastern Massachusetts in the morning.

We are all windy and cold by afternoon, with temperatures in the 20s north and 30 south, wind from the northwest gusting 30 to 40 mph.

Friday looks nice with blue sky, and high temperature in the 30s.

Warmer weather is likely for the weekend with temperatures in the low 40s on Saturday, and near 50° on Sunday.

That warmer and mostly dry weather should last until early next week, as we finally catch a break in this parade of storms.