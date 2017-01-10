Man, Officers Fall Through Ice in Plymouth, Massachusetts | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man, Officers Fall Through Ice in Plymouth, Massachusetts

The person fell through the ice at Fresh Pond

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    An elderly person fell trhough the ice at Fresh Pond in Plymouth, Mass., on Tueday afternoon. (Published 51 minutes ago)

    A man along with two police officers fell through the ice in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

    According to police, an elderly man fell through the ice at Fresh Pond located in the area of 18 Clearwater Driver in Plymouth.

    The person was not far from shore and was extricated by officials.

    The man was ice fishing with friends when he fell through.

    His friends attempted to tie rope around his waist to pull him out but were unable.

    Two officers went onto the ice to rescue the man but fell through as well.

    The officers were able to keep themselves and the man afloat until they could be rescued.

    All three were transported to Beth Israel hospital for evaluation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices