A man along with two police officers fell through the ice in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, an elderly man fell through the ice at Fresh Pond located in the area of 18 Clearwater Driver in Plymouth.

The person was not far from shore and was extricated by officials.

The man was ice fishing with friends when he fell through.

His friends attempted to tie rope around his waist to pull him out but were unable.

Two officers went onto the ice to rescue the man but fell through as well.

The officers were able to keep themselves and the man afloat until they could be rescued.

All three were transported to Beth Israel hospital for evaluation.