One person was injured in an incident at an MBTA Commuter Rail station in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 4 p.m. for an injured party at the Brandeis/Roberts MBTA station at South Street and Sawyer Road.

It is not known at this time exactly how the person was injured or the extent of the injuries. The injured person has been transported to a local hospital.

The MBTA said Fitchburg Train 420 has been cancelled and is now being bused inbound between Brandeis and North Station due to a medical emergency at Brandeis.

Motor vehicle traffic is also being rerouted on South Street.

The investigation is ongoing.