Person Ordered to Be Released Left in Cell Overnight - NECN
Person Ordered to Be Released Left in Cell Overnight

By Tim Jones

    FILE

    A deputy sheriff in Rhode Island is on administrative leave after a person who was ordered released on personal recognizance was left in a holding cell overnight. 

    According to the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety, the person was left in a cell at the McGrath Judicial Complex in Wakefield. Sheriffs found the person in the cell Friday morning at 8 a.m. and immediately released them. 

    No identities have been released. 

    Colonel Ann C. Assumpico, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety, ordered state police to review policies relating to those in custody. 

    The incident remains under investigation. 

    Published 2 hours ago

