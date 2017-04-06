Transit Police are investigating after a person was struck by a Commuter Rail train at the MBTA's Savin Hill station in Boston.

According to police, officers responded along with Boston Fire and EMS to the station around 9 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a person struck by a train.

Upon arrival officers learned a male, age 24, was struck by an outbound Greenbush Line Commuter Rail train while trespassing on the right of way just south of the Savin Hill station.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.