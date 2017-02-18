Man Struck, Killed by Train in Brockton | NECN
Man Struck, Killed by Train in Brockton

By Melissa Buja

    Marc Vasconcellos/The Brockton Enterprise

    A man was struck and killed by a commuter rail train Saturday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts.

    Transit Police responded to the MBTA's Brockton Commuter Rail station on Commercial Street at about 7:15 a.m. after receiving a radio call.

    Transit police said based on preliminary information, a 75-year-old man was walking over the tracks when he was struck by an outbound train. The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

    Police said the crossing warning system, including flashing lights and horns, were working properly at the time of the incident.

    The 37 passengers on board the train were transferred to a Brockton area transit bus while the scene was cleared.

    Police said foul play is not suspected but the facts and circumstances remain under investigation by both Transit Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago
