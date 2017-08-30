Pete Frates Honored by His High School

St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, is doing something unprecedented. The school is giving alumni Pete Frates a trio of honors.

On Wednesday the school named Frates the 2018 Distinguished Alumnus, along with retiring his number three jersey in football, hockey and baseball.

"Peter's number is a symbol of his athleticism, a symbol of his commitment to team and his passion to excel," said Headmaster Edward Hardiman.

Frates was a three- sport high school standout. He played on defense in football and hockey and in baseball he was an outfielder.

Pete continued his baseball career at Boston College before being stricken with ALS 5 years ago.

His jerseys will now be on display at his alma mater, carrying his legacy for all future St. John's students.

"He's a model of who we hope our graduates will become in the world," said Hardiman.

Frates' family was on hand for the announcement, including his brother Andrew, wife Julie, daughter Lucy and parents Nancy and John.

"We've been given so many attributes and accolades but those may be fleeting this is permanent," said his dad.

Frates' third honor is having the school's baseball field bear his name.

"Peter Frates class of 2003 baseball diamond," said Hardiman.

His wife Julie said, "To have his legacy etched in the school physically is beyond our greatest wishes."

After the announcement Frates' family got to enjoy some time on the field.

"I'm feeling joy, I'm feeling humbled, I'm feeling grateful of course," said his mom.

Frates' dad and brother also went to school and played baseball at St. John's.

The family said it's one of the greatest honors their family could receive from a place that has meant so much to them.