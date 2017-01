A Peter Pan bus was reportedly involved in a crash with a fuel truck Monday afternoon in Massachusetts.

WWLP says it happened on Route 116 in Granby.

The bus hit the truck and went off the road, first hitting a tree and then a nearby home.

The bus' driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries; the five passengers on board the bus were not injured.

No one was inside the fuel truck at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating.