"Honestly, I couldn't breathe really until I saw them on TV."

Kate Bowen is still trying to catch her breath after the children's clothes fashionista drew national attention this weekend when First Daughter Ivanka Trump's children wore her designs.

"She just asked for one outfit for all three children," Bowen said. "That included what they were wearing, like a dress or a romper for the boys."

During the wreath-laying ceremony and prayer breakfast, the first grandchildren sported duds from the Duxbury-based Petit Peony. As the boutique's founder and designer, Bowen has sent clothes to Trump for a year, but it was an email coming days after Christmas that gave her a chance of a lifetime.

"I was on vacation with my family, and my husband was driving us home from the ski mountain. I read an email asking if I would design the inaugural clothing for Ivanka Trump's children, and I screamed and my husband like nearly drove off the road because I terrified him," Bowen said, laughing.

It took nearly a month of hard work for planning and executing the final products, but since the weekend's festivities, Bowen said sales have increased for her small business thanks to the national exposure.

"Regardless of your political views, when you have an opportunity to design for the First Daughter and her children, it really is an amazing opportunity," Bowen said.

