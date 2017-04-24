A former New Hampshire state lawmaker has reportedly filed a federal lawsuit against a former teacher at a prestigious Massachusetts prep school, alleging she was sexually abused when she was around 15.

According to the lawsuit, Marie Sapienza is seeking $20 million in damages. The lawsuit claims a former English teacher and writer-in-residence at Phillips Academy Andover grabbed her breasts and buttocks around 1982.

Her lawsuit, which was filed on Friday, says the abuse happened at the teacher's on-campus home.

"Here I was, a student at the most prestigious high school in the country and I left here barely able to function," Sapienza said on Monday during a press conference.

She alleges the teacher even told her he wanted her in his class, and offered to give her an A.

When she finally told the school's then-headmaster about it two years later, Sapienza said he refused to take action.

The teacher in question taught at the prep school until 1983. He was banned from campus after a 2016 investigation uncovered five cases of sexual misconduct between several different teachers and students in the 1970s and 80s, which is what prompted Sapienza to come forward.

"Sometimes it takes a little encouragement to do something difficult," she said.

In a statement on Monday, the current headmaster of Phillips Andover said, "We are committed to learning as much as we can about our school's past, offering support and acknowledgement for survivors of sexual misconduct, and ensuring the safety and security of all students on our campus today."

Sapienza's attorney said the school is not named in the lawsuit because the state's statute of limitations has run out.