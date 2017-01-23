Pickup Truck Driver in Weston School Bus Crash Charged | NECN
DEVELOPING: 
Early Warning Weather: Heavy Rain, Ice
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Pickup Truck Driver in Weston School Bus Crash Charged

An investigation found Scott Rossi crossed several lanes of highway without looking

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The driver who crashed into a school bus earlier this month in Weston, Massachusetts, is now facing charges.

    Scott Rossi, 29, of Belmont, was charged Monday with negligent operation and unsafe lane change in the January 13 crash on 128 southbound in Weston.

    An investigation found that Rossi crossed several lanes of the highway with his pickup truck without checking to see if any other vehicles were in his path.

    As a result, he struck a bus with 22 middle school students on board, causing the bus to roll over a guardrail.

    The students, along with an adult bus driver and bus monitor, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices