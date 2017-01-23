The driver who crashed into a school bus earlier this month in Weston, Massachusetts, is now facing charges.

Scott Rossi, 29, of Belmont, was charged Monday with negligent operation and unsafe lane change in the January 13 crash on 128 southbound in Weston.

Video 22 Students Taken to Hospital After School Bus Rollover

An investigation found that Rossi crossed several lanes of the highway with his pickup truck without checking to see if any other vehicles were in his path.

As a result, he struck a bus with 22 middle school students on board, causing the bus to roll over a guardrail.

The students, along with an adult bus driver and bus monitor, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.