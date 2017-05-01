Pierce to Boston Fans: ‘The Ride Was Unreal’

Paul Pierce jogs down the court after giving the Celtics a 4-point lead with under a minute to play. Miami led twice in the fourth quarter (with a lead as large as 8 points), but could not keep Boston down long enough.

Retiring NBA legend Paul Pierce tweeted his thanks to Boston after playing his final professional game, Sunday.

The "ride was unreal," Pierce tweeted. "Love y’all forever."

The tweet was among several Pierce wrote after his team, the Los Angeles Clippers, was eliminated from the playoffs by the Utah Jazz.

Pierce, who played 15 seasons with the Boston Celtics and brought a championship banner to the TD Garden in 2008, earlier announced he would retire after the season.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said Monday that Pierce would be the last Celtics player to wear No. 34 – confirming the organization’s plans to retire the number.

Grousbeck hinted Pierce would return to the Celtics in some capacity, but said his role has yet to be determined.