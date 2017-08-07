Pilot Injured in Conn. Plane Crash Dies - NECN
Pilot Injured in Conn. Plane Crash Dies

    Police released the emergency calls placed from Danbury Airport moments after a plane crashed there on Sunday.

    (Published Monday, July 31, 2017)

    The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Danbury Municipal Airport last month has died.

    The family of 63-year-old Mark Stern said he died Thursday of injuries sustained in a private plane crash on July 30.

    A celebration of Stern's life will be held at the Norwalk Inn at 99 East Avenue in Norwalk at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

    Two other people were also taken to the hospital after that Cessna 172S crashed after taking off, just before 10:30 a.m. Authorities have not officially released any of the victims’ names.

    The FAA and NTSB are investigating what caused the crash.

