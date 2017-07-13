Pilot Killed in NH Plane Crash

A pilot was killed Thursday in a plane crash in Winchester, New Hampshire, officials confirm.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to reports of a crash near Upper Snow Road and Scotland Road just before 11:30 a.m. The wreckage was discovered around 5 p.m., and the pilot was dead.

Crews from Winchester and multiple surrounding communities were involved in the ground search, with drones searching the air after weather prevented aircrafts from staying up in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The identity of the pilot has not been released.