Plainfield Fire Captain Accused of Sex Assault at Fire Station

    A member of the Plainfield Fire Department is accused of sexual misconduct at the fire station.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 14, 2017)

    A captain in the Plainfield Fire Department is accused of sexually assaulting a member of the department and has been arrested. 

    Police started investigating after the victim reported on Aug. 8 that 27-year-old Captain Kevin Wells, of Plainfield, sexually assaulted the member of the department inside the fire station, according to police. 

    Officers served a search warrant at the fire department around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 and mutual aid departments were put on notice to provide coverage to the Plainfield Fire District area.  

    Wells turned himself in to police around 7 a.m. today and was charged with three counts of sexual assault in the second degree. 

    Wells secured a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Sept. 11. 

    Police said the case is still active and the investigation is still ongoing.

