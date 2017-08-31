A member of the Plainfield Fire Department is accused of sexual misconduct at the fire station.

A captain in the Plainfield Fire Department is accused of sexually assaulting a member of the department and has been arrested.

Police started investigating after the victim reported on Aug. 8 that 27-year-old Captain Kevin Wells, of Plainfield, sexually assaulted the member of the department inside the fire station, according to police.

Officers served a search warrant at the fire department around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 and mutual aid departments were put on notice to provide coverage to the Plainfield Fire District area.

Wells turned himself in to police around 7 a.m. today and was charged with three counts of sexual assault in the second degree.

Wells secured a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Sept. 11.

Police said the case is still active and the investigation is still ongoing.