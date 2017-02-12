Plane Slides Off Runway At Hanscom Field Airport | NECN
Plane Slides Off Runway At Hanscom Field Airport

By Rachel McKnight

    It was a close call in Bedford, Massachusetts after an airplane slid off the runway at the Hanscom Field Airport on Sunday.

    The Gulfstream G280 aircraft was about to taking off just before 2:30 p.m. when the pilot put the departure on hold. The plane then skid off the runway and into the grass at Hanscom Field, according to officials from the Federal Aviation Administration.

    The flight was on its way to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Five people were on board at the time, two passengers and three crew members, but officials from Bedford Fire Department say they all evacuated safely.

    Massport along with the Bedford Fire Department are now working hard to clear the scene.

    The FAA is investigating.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

