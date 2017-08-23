'Please Don't Go': Fans React to Isaiah Thomas Trade

Some Celtics fans reacted to news of the trade that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas and others.

On Tuesday night, Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving, prompting tons of fan reaction on social media.

Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick were all traded by the Celtics to the Cavs for Irving.

The majority of fans were upset over the loss of Thomas, who energized the Celtics for two seasons.

"When you wake up and realize Isaiah Thomas is still gone #sad," Joe Fazio tweeted.

"Gonna miss u Isaiah always Bleed Green," @Lebronwitdashot tweeted.

@safarihatking added, "Man I thought I just had a bad dream, but the @celtics really traded @Isaiah_Thomas literally sick right now."

However, despite fan's disappointment in the loss, many wished Thomas the best of luck with the Cavs, including Nicole Slamin who tweeted, "@Isaiah_Thomas thank you for your loyalty to the team to the city. We will miss that heart. Shine bright in Cleveland. Always a Celtic!"

@HDMC2014 added," @Isaiah_Thomas Thanks for everything IT, you will always be a member of the @celtics family, best to you and the family in @cavs."

While most fans focused on Thomas' departure, others believe the acquisition of Kyrie Irving will benefit the Celtics.

Kurt Zimmer posted, "OH my this could be good!!"

"I like the trade," Jim Cherico added.

"I think this can work!," Mary Daglio commented.

The Celtics are scheduled to open their season against the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Oct. 17.