Plenty of Dogs and Beer at NH Brewery's 'Yappy Hour'

We all know adopting a pet means gaining a loyal companion, but did you know it can also mean finding a whole new community of friends?

There’s proof at an event called “Yappy Hour” at Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton, New Hampshire.

“I mean they love beer and they love their dogs,” said Ali Lynch, the Outreach Coordinator at the New Hampshire SPCA.

It turns out, Yappy Hour at Smuttynose Brewery is just another twist in Minnow’s interesting journey.

“She had a rough upbringing, she was tied to a tree in Mississippi, it was so sad, but look at her now,” said Minnow’s owner Alycia Brandt of Hampton. “She’s out here maybe having a beer, but shh, we won’t tell anyone.”

That’s right, the seven-month-old rescue is now enjoying a cold one with her owner.

“We met her online, so it was virtual dating,” laughed Brandt. “Probably one of the highlights of my life bringing her home.”

Yappy Hour is a fundraising event for the NHSPCA, bringing dog lovers, and their dogs, to different breweries across the Seacoast.

“It definitely opens up a wide community and lots of people,” Brandt said.

“It’s really awesome because there are not a lot of places you can bring your dog to just hang out and have a drink,” said Lindsay Sherman who just recently adopted her dog, Atlas.

On this night, one dollar from every pint sold at the Hampton brewery went straight to the shelter to help volunteers care for the animals.

“Right now, we are pretty much at capacity at the shelter,” Lynch explained.

This is the fourth Yappy Hour of the summer and there are several more events before the season is over.

“Any funds we can get from these events, we appreciate more than people know,” Lynch said.

If you’d like to become a part of the rescue community, come to the NHSPCA on August 19 to help NBC Boston and NECN Clear the Shelters.