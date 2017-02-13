Plow Truck Driver Charged With DWI After Crash | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
School Closings, Delays
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Plow Truck Driver Charged With DWI After Crash

New Hampshire state police say Lewis Elliott, 45, crashed into a bridge on Route 123 in Alstead

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE

    A plow truck driver who was contracted by New Hampshire's transportation department has been charged with aggravated DWI after allegedly crashing into a bridge.

    State police say Lewis Elliott, 45, crashed into a bridge on Route 123 in Alstead around 4 a.m. Saturday.

    The crash resulted in the loss of the "wing" plow blade from the truck, but police say Elliott kept driving.

    Elliott was located in Walpole, where he was arrested.

    It’s not clear when he will appear in court or if he has an attorney.

    No one was hurt.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices