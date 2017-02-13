Plow Truck Driver Charged With DWI After Crash

A plow truck driver who was contracted by New Hampshire's transportation department has been charged with aggravated DWI after allegedly crashing into a bridge.

State police say Lewis Elliott, 45, crashed into a bridge on Route 123 in Alstead around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The crash resulted in the loss of the "wing" plow blade from the truck, but police say Elliott kept driving.

Elliott was located in Walpole, where he was arrested.

It’s not clear when he will appear in court or if he has an attorney.

No one was hurt.