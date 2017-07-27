Mass. Man's Unique Talent Gets Him Back in Record Books

A Massachusetts man has walked his way into the Guinness Book of World Records for a third time — not on his feet, but on his hands.

Mark Kenny of Plymouth attempted a first-of-its-kind stunt at the Whitman-Hanson Regional High School on Thursday with hundreds of summer camp kids cheering him on.

"Pull that car, pull that car," the crowd of young people cheered as Kenny prepared to set a new world record.

"I just thought this year I would do something different," said Kenny. "Try to break a record."

He didn't break a record, he set a record. No one has ever pulled a car while walking on their hands.

"He has two other records, but I've only seen him break one of them," said Will Kenny, the stuntman's youngest son.

Kenny's been included twice in the Guinness Book of World Records. One time was for the 50-meter dash and the other for walking down 77 stairs at Patriot Place.

"Whatever you want to be good at, you can be good at," said Kenny.

He discovered he could walk on his hands when he was 11 years old, the same age as his son, Will, who witnesses his Dad's unique talent everyday.

"During breakfast, he just walks on his hands and juggles," he said.

After sliding on his gloves, tying a strap around his waist and getting into position, Kenny put his practice to the test.

He succeeded. Kenny pulled a Mini Cooper five meters to cross the tape and make his way into the record books for the third time.

"It's fun. The kids love it," said his wife, Mary Kenny. "It's good exercise for him. He loves it and he's always thinking of a different way he can do it."

Kenny's wife and their three children couldn't be more proud.

His talent inspires others, too, especially the kids at the Plymouth County Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education Summer program, where he visits year after year.

"Everybody is good at something and that's his message," said his wife. "Everyone has a talent."

"I want to let the kids know that they can do anything," Kenny said.