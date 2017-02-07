Police: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped in Super 8 Motel

A teenage girl was the victim of a gang rape at a motel involving three other teens, according to police in Maine.

Police in Westbrook say officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Super 8 Motel on Larrabee Road Sunday morning around 8 a.m., and their investigation revealed that a sexual assault had happened.

Investigators say a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by three males - two juveniles ages 15 and 16 and a 19-year-old man - in a motel room.

The suspects were arrested and charged with gross sexual assault. The names of the juvenile suspects were not released, but the 19-year-old suspect was identified as Lewiston resident Garang Majok.

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing.

It's not clear if Majok or the juvenile suspects have attorneys, or when they're due in court.