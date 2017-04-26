Three Massachusetts men are being held without bail after police say they allegedly threatened to kill a teenager on Facebook Live.

Weymouth Police say Michel Kedersen Jr., 19, of Hyde Park, Jonathan Bonner-Minus, 21, of Hyde Park, and Claude Rosier, Jr. 20, of Dorchester, were taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said an officer was dispatched to an apartment on Donald Street for a report of a man inside a vehicle waiving a gun around.

When the officer arrived, the vehicle passed him but was subsequently stopped up the road.

After the three men were ordered out of the vehicle, the officer found a firearm sticking out of a black bag on a seat.

When police went back to the apartment, the victim told police that the suspects had live-streamed threats on Facebook to shoot him and told him to "stop hiding."

Kedersen, Bonner-Minus and Rosier were all taken into custody. Police believe they are part of the H-Block Gang in Boston.

Among the charges all three men face are possession of a firearm without an identification card, possession of ammunition without an identification card, possession of firearm with a defaced number, felony threat to commit a crime, conspiracy, and witness intimidation. They pled not guilty during their arraignnent Wednesday in Quincy District Court and were ordered held without bail pending their next court date.