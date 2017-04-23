Three people were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a crash with an alleged wrong way driver in Nashua, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police said troopers and Nashua Fire arrived to the F.E. Everett Turnpike, just north of the Massachusetts state line, at 2:45 a.m., where the crash occurred.

Police said upon arrival, authorities discovered all three victims trapped in their vehicles.

Authorities identified the operator of a silver Toyota Camry, who was allegedly traveling the wrong way, as Juan Osorio Marin, 23, of Hudson, New Hampshire.

Police said Osorio Marin was semi-conscious and appeared to be suffering from life threatening injuries. He was extricated from the vehicle and then transported to Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The operator and passenger of a black Honda Accord, allegedly struck by Osorio Marin, were also extricated from their vehicle. Police said two medical helicopters were called in to transport the victims.

One victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and the other to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, both for life threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 603-223-4381.