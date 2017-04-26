Human Remains Found in Connecticut Park

Human remains have been found in a park in Greenwich and police said the death was not recent.

Greenwich Town Parks employees were clearing debris from a wooded area of Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park around 9:12 a.m. Wednesday when they found the remains in the southwest area of the park, according to police.

The office of the chief medical examiner responded and the preliminary indications are that the remains are human, according to police, and an anthropologist determined this was "not a recent event."

Greenwich police do not expect to release any additional information until getting more from the office of the chief medical examiner.

State police detectives are assisting Greenwich police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-372-1176 or email tips@greenwichct.org.