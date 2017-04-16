Massachusetts State Police say that an adult male body has been pulled from the Charles River in Boston on Sunday.

The body was first spotted at 9:10 am, according to police, in the eastern end of the river. It was recovered by the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and transported to the Marine Unit Base.

Police say that a preliminary identification has been made, but the victim's name will not be released until it has been officially confirmed.

At this time, both detectives and Crime Scene Services troopers are investigating. The Medical Examiner's office is working to determine cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story.