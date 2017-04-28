Police in Auburn, Massachusetts, arrested a suspect for home invasion on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Christopher Katinas, 31, of Worcester, was seen by a witness entering a home on Oxford Street.

The witness told police she saw Katinas enter the light blue home on the corner of Oxford Street North and Laurel Street through a window in the front of the house.

Officers responded and took Katinas into custody without incident.

He will appear in Worcester District Court on charges of breaking and entering daytime with intent to commit a felony, destruction of property over $250, and larceny over $250.