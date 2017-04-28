Police Arrest Home Invasion Suspect in Auburn, Massachusetts | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Arrest Home Invasion Suspect in Auburn, Massachusetts

The suspect was seen by a witness entering the home through an open window

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Auburn Police Department

    Police in Auburn, Massachusetts, arrested a suspect for home invasion on Thursday afternoon.

    According to police, Christopher Katinas, 31, of Worcester, was seen by a witness entering a home on Oxford Street.

    The witness told police she saw Katinas enter the light blue home on the corner of Oxford Street North and Laurel Street through a window in the front of the house.

    Officers responded and took Katinas into custody without incident.

    He will appear in Worcester District Court on charges of breaking and entering daytime with intent to commit a felony, destruction of property over $250, and larceny over $250.

    Published 52 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices